The Daily Show

  • Comedy
  • News

Forget trying to keep pace with 24 hour news networks- the best fake news show in the world will provide you with all the news you can handle. The Daily Show is a comedic view of recent news headlines and political figures through a series of satirical monologues along with segments by correspondents and finally interviews with guest celebrities and political figures. The Daily Show with Trevor Noah is filmed at 733 11th Avenue, New York, NY.

Cast

Trevor NoahSelf - Host
Ronny ChiengSelf - Correspondent
Desi LydicSelf - Correspondent
Roy Wood Jr.Self - Correspondent

