This drama will depict a serious love story. These days love is taken for granted and the purity of love is often secondary on the list. However, for anyone that has experienced true love they will understand the depths and to-the-core experience love can bring. Some will risk their lives, while others will walk away… The Dance In The Sky revolves around the story of love and revenge between four characters. Some will undergo great sacrifice for their love, some will fight to the death, and some will seek revenge.