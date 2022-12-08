The Dark Side of the Moon

The third year Senior Lieutenant Mikhail Soloviev hunts the maniac that kills young women. During the arrest the villain (Maniac) shoots Mikhail's mate Andrey Solovyev and hits Soloviev by a car. After the accident, he wakes up in a hospital in 1979, in the body of his father - a Soviet militiaman...
|Pavel Derevyanko
|Михаил
|Svetlana Smirnova-Martsinkevich
|Катя
|Anatoly Goryachev
|Олег Иванович Дымов майор милиции
|Dmitriy Gusev
|Игорь
|Karina Razumovskaya
|Людмила
|Ivan Shibanov
|маньяк "Рыжий"
View Full Cast >