Not Available

The Dark Side of the Moon

  • Drama
  • Family

Director

Alexandr Kott

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Sreda

The third year Senior Lieutenant Mikhail Soloviev hunts the maniac that kills young women. During the arrest the villain (Maniac) shoots Mikhail's mate Andrey Solovyev and hits Soloviev by a car. After the accident, he wakes up in a hospital in 1979, in the body of his father - a Soviet militiaman...

Cast

Pavel DerevyankoМихаил
Svetlana Smirnova-MartsinkevichКатя
Anatoly GoryachevОлег Иванович Дымов майор милиции
Dmitriy Gusev Игорь
Karina RazumovskayaЛюдмила
Ivan Shibanovманьяк "Рыжий"

View Full Cast >

Images