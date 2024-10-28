The Day of the Jackal

An unrivalled and highly elusive lone assassin, the Jackal, makes his living carrying out hits for the highest fee. But following his latest kill, he meets his match in a tenacious British intelligence officer who starts to track down the Jackal in a thrilling cat-and-mouse chase across Europe, leaving destruction in its wake.
|Eddie Redmayne
|The Jackal
|Lashana Lynch
|Bianca
|Úrsula Corberó
|Nuria
|Charles Dance
|Timothy Winthrop
|Richard Dormer
|Norman
|Chukwudi Iwuji
|Osita Halcrow
