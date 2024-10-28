Not Available

The Day of the Jackal

  • Drama
  • Action & Adventure

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Carnival Films

An unrivalled and highly elusive lone assassin, the Jackal, makes his living carrying out hits for the highest fee. But following his latest kill, he meets his match in a tenacious British intelligence officer who starts to track down the Jackal in a thrilling cat-and-mouse chase across Europe, leaving destruction in its wake.

Cast

Eddie RedmayneThe Jackal
Lashana LynchBianca
Úrsula CorberóNuria
Charles DanceTimothy Winthrop
Richard DormerNorman
Chukwudi IwujiOsita Halcrow

View Full Cast >

Images