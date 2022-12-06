The Defenders

Recent law school graduate (Robert Reed) joins his father (E.G. Marshall) as the pair tackle challenging legal cases, often involving issues which were highly touchy for the times (abortion, euthanasia, "un-American" activities, movie censorship). In most, the freshly minted lawyer has much to learn from his father's extensive legal experience.
|E.G. Marshall
|Lawrence Preston
|Robert Reed
|Kenneth Preston
|Joan Hackett
|Joan Miller
|Polly Rowles
|Helen Donaldson
|Robert Redford
|Gary Degan
|William Shatner
View Full Cast >