The Defenders

  • Drama

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

Plautus Productions

Recent law school graduate (Robert Reed) joins his father (E.G. Marshall) as the pair tackle challenging legal cases, often involving issues which were highly touchy for the times (abortion, euthanasia, "un-American" activities, movie censorship). In most, the freshly minted lawyer has much to learn from his father's extensive legal experience.

Cast

E.G. MarshallLawrence Preston
Robert ReedKenneth Preston
Joan HackettJoan Miller
Polly RowlesHelen Donaldson
Robert RedfordGary Degan
William Shatner

Images