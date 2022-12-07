The Diamond Hunters

Not Available

Set against the background of South Africa's emerald coast and diamond mines, Diamond Hunters traces the torrid fortunes of a family unable to forgive and forget. Johnny, a successful diamond hunter, gets sucked back into a family that had been his own, before the patriarch, Jacob Van der Byl, abandoned him 20 years ago. Painful memories of an unjust father and a long lost love come back to reality as Johnny is pitted against his own half-brother Benedict in a fight over two women, a diamond empire and ultimately, his very survival. Played out over two episodes, Diamond Hunters describes Johnny's thwarted attempts to win the approval of Jacob, and the under-hand schemes by which the inimical Benedict plans to defeat him.