Not Available

The Disappearance of Nagato Yuki-chan

  • Animation
  • Comedy
  • Romance

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

SATELIGHT

Nagato Yuki, the shy president of the literature club, has never been very sure of herself around other people. But around Kyon, the only boy in the tiny, three-person club, Yuki finds herself faltering even more than usual. For Kyon, and for her precious club, Yuki must find her confidence and let her true personality shine!

Cast

Tomokazu SugitaKyon
Minori ChiharaNagato Yuki
Yuko GotoAsahina Mikuru
Natsuko KuwataniAsakura Ryouko
Daisuke OnoKoizumi Itsuki
Aya HiranoSuzumiya Haruhi

