The Disappearance of Nagato Yuki-chan

Nagato Yuki, the shy president of the literature club, has never been very sure of herself around other people. But around Kyon, the only boy in the tiny, three-person club, Yuki finds herself faltering even more than usual. For Kyon, and for her precious club, Yuki must find her confidence and let her true personality shine!
|Tomokazu Sugita
|Kyon
|Minori Chihara
|Nagato Yuki
|Yuko Goto
|Asahina Mikuru
|Natsuko Kuwatani
|Asakura Ryouko
|Daisuke Ono
|Koizumi Itsuki
|Aya Hirano
|Suzumiya Haruhi
