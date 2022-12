Not Available

The Dome is a German television program and music event, produced and broadcast by RTL 2. Roughly every three months, a new show is recorded in an event hall in different cities in Germany and Austria. In each episode, several national, but also international bands and musicians perform their recent songs in front of a crowd of 5,000 to 15,000 people. Additionally, a compilation album is published when a new episode of The Dome is broadcast.