The Escape Artist

  • Drama
  • Thriller

Director

Brian Welsh

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

BBC Drama Productions

Revolves around Will Burton, a talented junior barrister of peerless intellect and winning charm who specialises in spiriting people out of tight legal corners. He is in high demand as he has never lost a case. But when his talents acquit the notorious prime suspect in an horrific murder trial, that brilliance comes back to bite him with unexpected and chilling results, not to mention a shocking twist in the tale.

Cast

David TennantWill Burton
Toby KebbellLiam Foyle
Gus BarryJamie Burton
Brid BrennanMary
Tony GardnerTrevor Harris
Roxanne GregorySandra Mullins

