The Escape Artist

Revolves around Will Burton, a talented junior barrister of peerless intellect and winning charm who specialises in spiriting people out of tight legal corners. He is in high demand as he has never lost a case. But when his talents acquit the notorious prime suspect in an horrific murder trial, that brilliance comes back to bite him with unexpected and chilling results, not to mention a shocking twist in the tale.
|David Tennant
|Will Burton
|Toby Kebbell
|Liam Foyle
|Gus Barry
|Jamie Burton
|Brid Brennan
|Mary
|Tony Gardner
|Trevor Harris
|Roxanne Gregory
|Sandra Mullins
