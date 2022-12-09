The Fourth Estate

Explore the process and progress of The New York Times and its journalists in covering the Trump administration. Through extraordinary access, on-the-scene filmmaking, and exclusive sit-down interviews, this documentary series illuminates critical issues facing journalism today – including the challenge to the bedrock concept of truth, the changing role of the media, and the Times’ response to President Trump’s war of words.
|Maggie Haberman
|Herself - Ny Times White House Correspondent
|Arthur Gregg Sulzberger
|Himself - NY Times Publisher
|Elisabeth Bumiller
|Herself - NY Times Washington Bureau Chief
|Dean Baquet
|Himself - NY Times Executive Editor
|Donald Trump
|Himself - 45th U.S. President
