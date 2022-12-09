Not Available

The Fourth Estate

  • Documentary

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

RadicalMedia

Explore the process and progress of The New York Times and its journalists in covering the Trump administration. Through extraordinary access, on-the-scene filmmaking, and exclusive sit-down interviews, this documentary series illuminates critical issues facing journalism today – including the challenge to the bedrock concept of truth, the changing role of the media, and the Times’ response to President Trump’s war of words.

Cast

Maggie HabermanHerself - Ny Times White House Correspondent
Arthur Gregg SulzbergerHimself - NY Times Publisher
Elisabeth BumillerHerself - NY Times Washington Bureau Chief
Dean BaquetHimself - NY Times Executive Editor
Donald TrumpHimself - 45th U.S. President

