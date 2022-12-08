Not Available

The Gathering Place

  • Documentary

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Not Available

BBC Scotland's four-part documentary on the building of the Scottish Parliament. The four programmes tell the story surrounding Scotland's new Parliament building - focusing for the first time on how the project progressed through those most intimately involved with it. The Gathering Place follows those charged with delivering the project - architects, designers, construction managers, civil servants and politicians - as their relationships with the political process ebb and flow and the project hits delays and ever increasing controversy.

Cast

View Full Cast >

Images