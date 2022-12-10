The Genius Prince's Guide to Raising a Nation Out of Debt

The prince of this small and weak kingdom strives for only one thing: selling out his country and living a quiet life in leisure! Sadly, the greatest obstacle he will ever face is his own genius…! As he achieves ever greater accomplishments, he earns more and more favor with the people of his kingdom…which makes fulfilling his own dreams all the harder!!!
|Soma Saito
|Wein Salema Arbalest (voice)
|Rie Takahashi
|Ninym Ralei (voice)
|Sayaka Senbongi
|Falanya Elk Arbalest (voice)
|Nao Touyama
|Lowellmina Earthwold (voice)
|Yōko Hikasa
|Fisch Brandel (voice)
|Yūki Sakakihara
|Nanaki Ralei (voice)
