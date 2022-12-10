Not Available

The Genius Prince's Guide to Raising a Nation Out of Debt

  • Animation
  • Comedy

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Yokohama Animation Lab

The prince of this small and weak kingdom strives for only one thing: selling out his country and living a quiet life in leisure! Sadly, the greatest obstacle he will ever face is his own genius…! As he achieves ever greater accomplishments, he earns more and more favor with the people of his kingdom…which makes fulfilling his own dreams all the harder!!!

Cast

Soma SaitoWein Salema Arbalest (voice)
Rie TakahashiNinym Ralei (voice)
Sayaka SenbongiFalanya Elk Arbalest (voice)
Nao TouyamaLowellmina Earthwold (voice)
Yōko HikasaFisch Brandel (voice)
Yūki SakakiharaNanaki Ralei (voice)

