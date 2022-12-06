Not Available

The Girlfriend Experience

  • Drama

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

Transactional Pictures

“The Girlfriend Experience” explores the relationships of the most exclusive courtesans who provide their clients with far more than just sex. These purveyors – or GFEs (Girlfriend Experience) – share intimacies more common to romantic partners or husbands and wives, becoming quasi-lovers and confidants who are richly paid for their time.

Cast

Julia Goldani TellesIris
Narges RashidiDarya Esford
Tunde AdebimpeIan Olsen
Harmony KorinePaul
Morgana DaviesKayla Fairchild
Riley KeoughChristine Reade

Images

