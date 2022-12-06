Before there were parenting blogs, trophies for showing up, and peanut allergies, there was a simpler time called the '80s. For geeky 11-year old Adam these were his wonder years and he faced them armed with a video camera to capture all the crazy. The Goldbergs are a loving family like any other, just with a lot more yelling.
|Jeff Garlin
|Murray Goldberg
|George Segal
|Albert 'Pops' Solomon
|Sean Giambrone
|Adam Goldberg
|Troy Gentile
|Barry Goldberg
|Hayley Orrantia
|Erica Goldberg
|Wendi McLendon-Covey
|Beverly Goldberg
View Full Cast >
157 More Images