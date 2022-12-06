Not Available

The Goldbergs

  • Comedy
  • Family

Studio

Sony Pictures Television

Before there were parenting blogs, trophies for showing up, and peanut allergies, there was a simpler time called the '80s. For geeky 11-year old Adam these were his wonder years and he faced them armed with a video camera to capture all the crazy. The Goldbergs are a loving family like any other, just with a lot more yelling.

Cast

Jeff GarlinMurray Goldberg
George SegalAlbert 'Pops' Solomon
Sean GiambroneAdam Goldberg
Troy GentileBarry Goldberg
Hayley OrrantiaErica Goldberg
Wendi McLendon-CoveyBeverly Goldberg

