The Goose Mother

Sonja (Alexandra Rapaport) lives a rather carefree life with her beloved family. The husband Frederick's marijuana business providing family finances a silver lining. But life is shattered and Sonja forced to play a dangerous game with both organized crime and police to protect their children. She can no longer be sure which ones are her friends and who she can trust.
|Alexandra Rapaport
|Sonja Ek
|Magnus Roosmann
|Fredrik Ek
|Clara Christiansson
|Nina Ek
|Edvin Ryding
|Linus Ek
|Joel Lützow
|Gustav Ek
|Tommy Körberg
|Anders Nordin
View Full Cast >