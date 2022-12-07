Not Available

The Goose Mother

  • Thriller

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Not Available

Sonja (Alexandra Rapaport) lives a rather carefree life with her beloved family. The husband Frederick's marijuana business providing family finances a silver lining. But life is shattered and Sonja forced to play a dangerous game with both organized crime and police to protect their children. She can no longer be sure which ones are her friends and who she can trust.

Cast

Alexandra RapaportSonja Ek
Magnus RoosmannFredrik Ek
Clara ChristianssonNina Ek
Edvin RydingLinus Ek
Joel LützowGustav Ek
Tommy KörbergAnders Nordin

