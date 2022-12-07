The Grammar School: A Secret History

The British grammar schools provided five consecutive prime ministers as well as many high fliers in industry, science and the arts. Yet at the height of their success they were phased out. Featuring David Attenborough and Joan Bakewell amongst many others, this two-part series uses personal stories and rare archive to reveal the secret history of some of Britain's most successful schools, whose aim was to give the very best education to talented children - whatever their background.
