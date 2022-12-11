Not Available

From Harpers Ferry, Fort Sumter, and First Bull Run to Shiloh, Antietam, and Gettysburg, THE HISTORY CHANNEL PRESENTS: THE CIVIL WAR captures the most legendary Civil War battles in brilliant detail. A sweeping selection of the soldiers and legendary leaders who fought these battles, including Sherman, McClellan, Grant, Beauregard, Lee, Davis, and Jackson, are also brought back to life in richly detailed profiles. Through interviews with scholars and historians, reenactments, and their own written words, the full military and political contexts of these men, their armies, and the clashes between them are thoroughly explored.