The Honourable Woman

Nessa Stein, the daughter of a Zionist arms procurer who as a child witnessed his assassination. Now an adult, Nessa inherits her father's company and changes course from supplying arms to laying data cabling networks between Israel and the West Bank. Her efforts to reconcile the Israelis and Palestinians lands her an appointment to the House of Lords and creates an international political maelstrom.
|Maggie Gyllenhaal
|Nessa Stein
|Andrew Buchan
|Ephra Stein
|Katherine Parkinson
|Rachel
|Lubna Azabal
|Atika Halibi
|Genevieve O'Reilly
|Frances
|Eve Best
|Monica Chatwin
