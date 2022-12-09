The InBetween

Cassie Bishop was born with a gift, though she may call it a curse. She can see and communicate with the dead, helping them with their unresolved problems … whether she likes it or not. When her longtime friend Det. Tom Hackett and his new partner, former FBI Agent Damien Asante, need help solving a darkly puzzling murder, Cassie agrees to use her abilities.
|Harriet Dyer
|Cassie Bedford
|Paul Blackthorne
|Tom Hackett
|Justin Cornwell
|Damien Asante
|Anne-Marie Johnson
|Lt. Swanstrom
|cindy luna
|Maria Salinas
|Chad James Buchanan
|Will Gallagher
View Full Cast >