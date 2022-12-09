Not Available

The InBetween

  • Drama

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Universal Television

Cassie Bishop was born with a gift, though she may call it a curse. She can see and communicate with the dead, helping them with their unresolved problems … whether she likes it or not. When her longtime friend Det. Tom Hackett and his new partner, former FBI Agent Damien Asante, need help solving a darkly puzzling murder, Cassie agrees to use her abilities.

Cast

Harriet DyerCassie Bedford
Paul BlackthorneTom Hackett
Justin CornwellDamien Asante
Anne-Marie JohnsonLt. Swanstrom
cindy lunaMaria Salinas
Chad James BuchananWill Gallagher

View Full Cast >

Images