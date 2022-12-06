Not Available

The Inbetweeners

  • Comedy

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Bwark Productions

A series about four hopelessly awkward or ignorant teenagers growing up in suburbia. Basically, they just want to get laid. Previously enrolled at a private school where he picked up some snobbish tendencies, Will (Simon Bird) now attends a public school and desperately latches on to a new set of friends, Simon (Joe Thomas), Jay (James Buckley) and Neil (Blake Harrison), none of whom are that cool.

Cast

Simon BirdWill McKenzie
Joe ThomasSimon Cooper
James BuckleyJay Cartwright
Blake HarrisonNeil Sutherland
Emily HeadCarli D'Amato
Greg DaviesPhil Gilbert

View Full Cast >

Images