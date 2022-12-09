Not Available

The Innocent Man

  • Documentary

In a story that gained national attention with John Grisham’s best-selling non-fiction book, The Innocent Man: Murder and Injustice in a Small Town, the six-part documentary series The Innocent Man focuses on two murders that shook the small town of Ada, Oklahoma, in the 1980s — and the controversial chain of events that followed.

Cast

J.J. ArendsGlenna
Serena Michele BurnsKim Marks
Kayleen Teresa CaseyGirl in Tommy Dream
Olivia de BoutrayDenice Haraway
Ryan David EllisInterrogator 2
Erik Anthony RussoInterrogator 1

