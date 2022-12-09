In a story that gained national attention with John Grisham’s best-selling non-fiction book, The Innocent Man: Murder and Injustice in a Small Town, the six-part documentary series The Innocent Man focuses on two murders that shook the small town of Ada, Oklahoma, in the 1980s — and the controversial chain of events that followed.
|J.J. Arends
|Glenna
|Serena Michele Burns
|Kim Marks
|Kayleen Teresa Casey
|Girl in Tommy Dream
|Olivia de Boutray
|Denice Haraway
|Ryan David Ellis
|Interrogator 2
|Erik Anthony Russo
|Interrogator 1
