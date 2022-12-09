Not Available

The Innocents

  • Drama

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

New Pictures

The Innocents is a teenage supernatural love story, which revolves around two teenagers, Harry and June, who run away from their repressive family to be together. After this, they are thrown into a journey of self-discovery, due to the secrets kept by their parents, which test their love. Besides this, their respective extraordinary gifts end up unleashing powerful forces, who intent on dividing them forever.

Cast

Sorcha GroundsellJune
Percelle AscottHarry
Guy PearceHalvorson
Laura BirnElena
Jóhannes Haukur JóhannessonSteinar
Sam HazeldineJohn

