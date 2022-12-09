The Innocents is a teenage supernatural love story, which revolves around two teenagers, Harry and June, who run away from their repressive family to be together. After this, they are thrown into a journey of self-discovery, due to the secrets kept by their parents, which test their love. Besides this, their respective extraordinary gifts end up unleashing powerful forces, who intent on dividing them forever.
|Sorcha Groundsell
|June
|Percelle Ascott
|Harry
|Guy Pearce
|Halvorson
|Laura Birn
|Elena
|Jóhannes Haukur Jóhannesson
|Steinar
|Sam Hazeldine
|John
