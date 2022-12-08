The Irregular at Magic High School

In a world where magic is not a fairy tale but has existed for one hundred years siblings Tatsuya and Miyuki Shiba prepare to begin their studies at the elite Private Magic University Affiliated High School (Magic High School for short). Entering on different levels of the academic spectrum the two turn the once peaceful campus into a chaotic one.
|Yuichi Nakamura
|Shiba Tatsuya
|Saori Hayami
|Shiba Miyuki
|Yumi Uchiyama
|Chiba Erika
|Ryohei Kimura
|Hattori Gyoubushoujou Hanzou
|Mai Nakahara
|Ichihara Suzune
|Yoshitsugu Matsuoka
|Ichijou Masaki
