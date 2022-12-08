The Jim Norton Show

Not Available

VICE and Jim Norton are teaming up to put a weird twist on the traditional late-night talk show, beginning July 23. The show will be a loose mix of stand-up comedy, debates, and interviews with guests like Mike Tyson, UFC President Dana White, and notorious drug dealer Freeway Rick Ross. To keep things really unpredictable, we'll be filming everything before a live audience. In Norton's words, "VICE didn’t censor any language or ideas at all; they were amazing creatively. I got to do exactly the show I wanted to do. Which also sucks, because if it fails, it’s completely my fault.” We think you'll like it.