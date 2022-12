Not Available

He's known for his quirky catchphrases, flamboyant fashion, and ridiculing famous faces on the award winning Celebrity Juice - but tonight Keith Lemon is going back to his sketch show roots, sending up celebrities in his brand new programme The Keith Lemon Sketch Show. With impersonated celebrities such as our very own Phillip and Holly and Eamonn and Ruth, plus Ant & Dec and Jonathan Ross, is there anyone Keith won't tease? Let's find out!