The Kennedys

The story of the most fabled political family in American history, told in a manner similar to The Godfather: a manipulative, egocentric father determined to live out his own ambitions through his sons, who in turn spent their lives dancing to his tune while at the same time trying to stand on their own. This is history through personality - the tangled relationships through which paint a picture of one of the most turbulent periods of the modern age.
|Greg Kinnear
|Jack Kennedy
|Barry Pepper
|Robert F. Kennedy
|Katie Holmes
|Jackie Kennedy
|Tom Wilkinson
|Joe Kennedy Sr.
|Diana Hardcastle
|Rose Kennedy
|Kristin Booth
|Ethel Kennedy
