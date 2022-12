Not Available

The story is based on the historic martial art legend Hung Hei-gun (Donnie Yen) in the Qing dynasty. In the final stand Hung Hei-gun and Fong Sai-yuk (Nick Cheung) fight their way to defend the Shaolin Monastery against the invading army of the Qianlong emperor who was trying to get rid of oppositions. Qianlong was also afraid to reveal that he was not a true manchu.