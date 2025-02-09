Not Available

The Last Broadcast is a music television show broadcast on RTÉ television in Ireland, usually on a weekday night. It is presented by Dave Fanning. It features live performances, interviews and music videos and whilst these are being shown, relevant facts and news are scrolled along the screen. It initially aired on Friday nights from 23:30 until 01:00 and was ninety minutes in length and the title comes from the album of the same name by Doves. In recent times the show has featured live performances from, amongst others, Kraftwerk, Nirvana, Chemical Brothers and The Charlatans as well as legendary acts such as The Pogues, Peter Gabriel, Free and The Cure. Irish acts featured in the programme have included U2 and a live acoustic performance from Pugwash. A special from Electric Picnic in 2006 was described by Hot Press as "entertaining". The show has also featured animations by the Eyebrowy team, who have previously appeared at the Electric Picnic and in Hot Press.