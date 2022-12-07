The Last Leg

After winning plaudits and critical acclaim for their show during the Paralympic Games, comedian Adam Hills and regular panellists Josh Widdicombe and Alex Brooker return to provide a comic review of the significant moments of the past seven days. There will also be live studio challenges and recorded segments each week, including Alex's quest to participate in the Rio Paralympics in 2016.
|Adam Hills
|Himself - Host
|Alex Brooker
|Himself - Co-host
|Josh Widdicombe
|Himself - Co-host
