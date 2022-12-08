Their mission is simple: Find a cure. Stop the virus. Save the world. When a global pandemic wipes out eighty percent of the planet's population, the crew of a lone naval destroyer must find a way to pull humanity from the brink of extinction. Executive Producer Michael Bay presents The Last Ship, starring Eric Dane, Rhona Mitra and Adam Baldwin.
|Eric Dane
|CO CDR Tom Chandler
|Adam Baldwin
|XO Mike Slattery
|Charles Parnell
|CMC Jeter
|Travis Van Winkle
|Lt. Danny Green
|Christina Elmore
|Lt. Alisha Granderson
|Jocko Sims
|LT. Carlton Burk
