The Long Long Holiday recounts the daily life of 2 kids brother and sister, who are left by their parents at their grandparents’ house near the Normandy coast for a few weeks at the beginning of World War II. As the war rumbles on, those weeks become five years.
|Clara Quilichini
|Colette Bonhoure (voice)
|Julien Crampon
|Ernest Bonhoure (voice)
|Dorothée Pousséo
|Gaston Morteau (voice)
|Benjamin Bollen
|Jean (voice)
|Cédric Dumond
|Robert Bonhoure (voice)
|Antoine Lelandais
|Durand (voice)
