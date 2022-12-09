Not Available

The Long Long Holiday

  • Animation
  • Drama
  • Family

Director

Paul Leluc

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Blue Spirit Studios

The Long Long Holiday recounts the daily life of 2 kids brother and sister, who are left by their parents at their grandparents’ house near the Normandy coast for a few weeks at the beginning of World War II. As the war rumbles on, those weeks become five years.

Cast

Clara QuilichiniColette Bonhoure (voice)
Julien CramponErnest Bonhoure (voice)
Dorothée PousséoGaston Morteau (voice)
Benjamin BollenJean (voice)
Cédric DumondRobert Bonhoure (voice)
Antoine LelandaisDurand (voice)

View Full Cast >

Images