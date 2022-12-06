Not Available

The Martian Chronicles

    Polytel International Film

    Ray Bradbury's subtle, elegant fantasy of man's earliest experiences on an alien planet was given the big treatment in this three-part American adaptation. Rock Hudson starred as the pivotal character of Col. John Wilder, leader of a successful expedition to Mars who finds his sympathies torn, but who is helpless to prevent the planet being raped by American culture.

    		Rock HudsonCol. John Wilder
    		Christopher ConnellyBen Driscoll
    		Darren McGavinSam Parkhill
    		Roddy McDowallFather Stone
    		Nicholas HammondCommander Arthur Black
    		Joyce Van PattenElma Parkhill

