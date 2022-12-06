The Martian Chronicles

Ray Bradbury's subtle, elegant fantasy of man's earliest experiences on an alien planet was given the big treatment in this three-part American adaptation. Rock Hudson starred as the pivotal character of Col. John Wilder, leader of a successful expedition to Mars who finds his sympathies torn, but who is helpless to prevent the planet being raped by American culture.
|Rock Hudson
|Col. John Wilder
|Christopher Connelly
|Ben Driscoll
|Darren McGavin
|Sam Parkhill
|Roddy McDowall
|Father Stone
|Nicholas Hammond
|Commander Arthur Black
|Joyce Van Patten
|Elma Parkhill
