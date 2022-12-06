Not Available

The Mentalist

  • Crime
  • Drama

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

Warner Bros. Television

When mentalist Patrick Jane insults a vengeful serial killer, Red John, his loved ones are brutally killed. Faced with the horrifying consequences of misusing his gift for observation and misdirection, Jane lends his skills to the California Bureau of Investigation, all the while hoping that his connections within the CBI will give him the opportunity to track down and revenge himself upon Red John.

Cast

Simon BakerPatrick Jane
Robin TunneyTeresa Lisbon
Tim KangKimball Cho
Rockmond DunbarFBI Agent Dennis Abbott
Joe AdlerJason Wylie
Owain YeomanWayne Rigsby

Images

