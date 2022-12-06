The Mentalist

When mentalist Patrick Jane insults a vengeful serial killer, Red John, his loved ones are brutally killed. Faced with the horrifying consequences of misusing his gift for observation and misdirection, Jane lends his skills to the California Bureau of Investigation, all the while hoping that his connections within the CBI will give him the opportunity to track down and revenge himself upon Red John.
|Simon Baker
|Patrick Jane
|Robin Tunney
|Teresa Lisbon
|Tim Kang
|Kimball Cho
|Rockmond Dunbar
|FBI Agent Dennis Abbott
|Joe Adler
|Jason Wylie
|Owain Yeoman
|Wayne Rigsby
