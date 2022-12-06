Not Available

After years of fighting, and continuously trying to do each other in, Tom & Jerry have called truce, and are now best friends in this new installment, The New Tom & Jerry Show. This cartoon is a more gentle, and non-violent show. Jerry had a new look, with his red bow tie on. They go on new adventures together through the world of sports, villains, and more. Like in the original show, Tom & Jerry don't speak in this one. The show was cut up in three short 10-minute episodes. It wasn't as popular as its predecessor, but it is still remembered by its creators, and, of course, its fans. The New Tom & Jerry Show was a cartoon comedy that was first telecast on September 6, 1975. Its last firstrun telecast was December 13, 1975. Sixteen color episodes were aired. THEME SONG Set your dial for a while! Have a laugh, wear a smile! It's The Tom & Jerry Show! You'll begin with a grin When you first tune us in On The Tom & Jerry Show! Introducing that world-famous