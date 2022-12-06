Not Available

The Newsroom (2012)

  • Drama

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Not Available

The Newsroom is an American drama television series created and primarily written by Aaron Sorkin. The series chronicles the behind-the-scenes events at the fictional Atlantis Cable News (ACN) channel. It features an ensemble cast including Jeff Daniels as anchor Will McAvoy, who, together with his staff set out to put on a news show "in the face of corporate and commercial obstacles and their own personal entanglements."

Cast

Jeff DanielsWill McAvoy
Emily MortimerMacKenzie McHale
John Gallagher Jr.James Harper
Alison PillMargaret Jordan
Thomas SadoskiDon Keefer
Dev PatelNeelamani Sampat

