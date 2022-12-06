Not Available

The Night Manager

  • Action
  • Drama
  • Thriller

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

British Broadcasting Corporation

The contemporary interpretation of le Carre’s espionage drama — and the first TV adaptation of a le Carre novel in more than two decades — follows a former British soldier (Hiddelston) as he navigates the shadowy recesses of Whitehall and Washington where an alliance operates between the intelligence community and the secret arms trade, infiltrating the inner circle of arms dealer (Laurie).

Cast

Tom HiddlestonJonathan Pine
Hugh LaurieRichard Onslow Roper
Olivia ColmanAngela Burr
Tom HollanderLance Corkoran
Elizabeth DebickiJed Marshall
Douglas HodgeRex Mayhew

Images

