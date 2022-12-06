The Night Manager

The contemporary interpretation of le Carre’s espionage drama — and the first TV adaptation of a le Carre novel in more than two decades — follows a former British soldier (Hiddelston) as he navigates the shadowy recesses of Whitehall and Washington where an alliance operates between the intelligence community and the secret arms trade, infiltrating the inner circle of arms dealer (Laurie).
|Tom Hiddleston
|Jonathan Pine
|Hugh Laurie
|Richard Onslow Roper
|Olivia Colman
|Angela Burr
|Tom Hollander
|Lance Corkoran
|Elizabeth Debicki
|Jed Marshall
|Douglas Hodge
|Rex Mayhew
