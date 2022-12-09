The One I Love is My Little Sister But She\'s Not a Little Sister

Suzuka Nagami is a beautiful third-year middle school student who has excellent grades and is the student council president. She wrote a novel about a little sister who dotes on her older brother, and the novel wins a light novel award. After they discuss the matter, Yuu is the one who debuts as a proxy light novel author instead of Suzuka, under the pen name Chikai Towano.
|Kanzaka Haruna
|Reina Kondou
|Nagami Suzuka
|Tasuku Hatanaka
|Nagami Yuu
|Chinatsu Akasaki
|Ahegao W Peace Sensei
|Ayumi Mano
|Esaka-san
|Yui Ogura
|Himuro Mai
