Not Available

The Order

  • Drama
  • Fantasy
  • Horror

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Nomadic Pictures

College freshman Jack Morton joins a fabled secret society, The Order, where he is thrust into a world of magic, monsters and intrigue. As Jack goes deeper, he uncovers dark family secrets and an underground battle between werewolves and the magical dark arts. The Order is a magical and terrifying journey to uncover our true selves...and the monsters that hide within.

Cast

Jake ManleyJack Morton
Sarah GreyAlyssa Drake
Devery JacobsLilith Bathory
Adam DiMarcoRandall
Thomas ElmsHamish Duke
Matt FrewerPeter Morton

