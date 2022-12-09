College freshman Jack Morton joins a fabled secret society, The Order, where he is thrust into a world of magic, monsters and intrigue. As Jack goes deeper, he uncovers dark family secrets and an underground battle between werewolves and the magical dark arts. The Order is a magical and terrifying journey to uncover our true selves...and the monsters that hide within.
|Jake Manley
|Jack Morton
|Sarah Grey
|Alyssa Drake
|Devery Jacobs
|Lilith Bathory
|Adam DiMarco
|Randall
|Thomas Elms
|Hamish Duke
|Matt Frewer
|Peter Morton
