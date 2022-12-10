Not Available

The Owl House

  • Animation
  • Comedy

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

Disney Television Animation

An animated fantasy-comedy series that follows Luz, a self-assured teenage girl who accidentally stumbles upon a portal to a magical world where she befriends a rebellious witch, Eda, and an adorably tiny warrior, King. Despite not having magical abilities, Luz pursues her dream of becoming a witch by serving as Eda's apprentice at the Owl House and ultimately finds a new family in an unlikely setting.

Cast

Sarah-Nicole RoblesLuz Noceda (voice)
Wendie MalickEda Clawthorne (voice)
Alex HirschKing / Hooty (voice)

