An animated fantasy-comedy series that follows Luz, a self-assured teenage girl who accidentally stumbles upon a portal to a magical world where she befriends a rebellious witch, Eda, and an adorably tiny warrior, King. Despite not having magical abilities, Luz pursues her dream of becoming a witch by serving as Eda's apprentice at the Owl House and ultimately finds a new family in an unlikely setting.
|Sarah-Nicole Robles
|Luz Noceda (voice)
|Wendie Malick
|Eda Clawthorne (voice)
|Alex Hirsch
|King / Hooty (voice)
