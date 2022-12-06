Not Available

The Path

  • Drama

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Not Available

The Path follows a family at the center of a controversial cult movement as they struggle with relationships, faith and power. Each episode takes an in-depth look at the gravitational pull of belief and what it means to choose between the life we live and the life we want. The series blends elements of mystery-thriller, romance and the supernatural.

Cast

Aaron PaulEddie Lane
Michelle MonaghanSarah Lane
Hugh DancyCalvin "Cal" Roberts
Sarah JonesAlison Kemp
Kyle AllenHawk Cleary
Freida PintoVera

