The Path follows a family at the center of a controversial cult movement as they struggle with relationships, faith and power. Each episode takes an in-depth look at the gravitational pull of belief and what it means to choose between the life we live and the life we want. The series blends elements of mystery-thriller, romance and the supernatural.
|Aaron Paul
|Eddie Lane
|Michelle Monaghan
|Sarah Lane
|Hugh Dancy
|Calvin "Cal" Roberts
|Sarah Jones
|Alison Kemp
|Kyle Allen
|Hawk Cleary
|Freida Pinto
|Vera
