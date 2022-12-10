The Peripheral

Stuck in a small Appalachian town, a young woman’s only escape from the daily grind is playing advanced video games. She is such a good player that a company sends her a new video game system to test…but it has a surprise in store. It unlocks all of her dreams of finding a purpose, romance, and glamour in what seems like a game…but it also puts her and her family in real danger.
|Chloë Grace Moretz
|Flynne Fisher
|Gary Carr
|Wilf Netherton
|J. J. Feild
|Lev Zubov
|Jack Reynor
|Burton Fisher
|Charlotte Riley
|Aelita West
|Adelind Horan
|Billy Ann Baker
View Full Cast >