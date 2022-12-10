Not Available

The Peripheral

  • Sci-Fi & Fantasy
  • Drama

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

Kilter Films

Stuck in a small Appalachian town, a young woman’s only escape from the daily grind is playing advanced video games. She is such a good player that a company sends her a new video game system to test…but it has a surprise in store. It unlocks all of her dreams of finding a purpose, romance, and glamour in what seems like a game…but it also puts her and her family in real danger.

Cast

Chloë Grace MoretzFlynne Fisher
Gary CarrWilf Netherton
J. J. FeildLev Zubov
Jack ReynorBurton Fisher
Charlotte RileyAelita West
Adelind HoranBilly Ann Baker

