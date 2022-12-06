The Player (2015)

Starring Wesley Snipes and Philip Winchester comes an action-packed Las Vegas thriller about a former military operative turned security expert who is drawn into a high-stakes game where an organization of wealthy individuals gamble on his ability to stop some of the biggest crimes imaginable from playing out. Can he take them down from the inside and get revenge for the death of his wife, or is it true what they say: the House always wins.
|Wesley Snipes
|Mr. Johnson
|Philip Winchester
|Alex Kane
|Charity Wakefield
|Cassandra King
|Damon Gupton
|Cal Brown
