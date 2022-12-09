Not Available

The Politician

  • Comedy

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

Fox 21 Television Studios

A wealthy student has known since age seven that he's going to be President of the United States. But first he'll have to navigate the most treacherous political landscape of all: Saint Sebastian High School. To get elected Student Body President, secure a spot at Harvard, and stay on his singular path to success, he will have to outsmart his ruthless classmates without sacrificing his own morality and carefully crafted image.

Cast

Ben PlattPayton Hobart
Gwyneth PaltrowGeorgina Hobart
Jessica LangeDusty Jackson
Zoey DeutchInfinity Jackson
Dylan McDermottTheo Sloan, Astrid's father
Rahne JonesSkye Leighton

Images

