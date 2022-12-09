Based on the hit movie franchise from Blumhouse Productions, The Purge revolves around a 12-hour period when all crime, including murder, is legal. Set in an altered America ruled by a totalitarian political party, the series follows several seemingly unrelated characters living in a small city. As the clock winds down, each character is forced to reckon with their past as they discover how far they will go to survive the night.
|Max Martini
|Ryan Grant
|Derek Luke
|Marcus Moore
|Paola Nuñez
|Esme Carmona
|Joel Allen
|Ben
