The Purge

  • Drama
  • Crime

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

Platinum Dunes

Based on the hit movie franchise from Blumhouse Productions, The Purge revolves around a 12-hour period when all crime, including murder, is legal. Set in an altered America ruled by a totalitarian political party, the series follows several seemingly unrelated characters living in a small city. As the clock winds down, each character is forced to reckon with their past as they discover how far they will go to survive the night.

Cast

Max MartiniRyan Grant
Derek LukeMarcus Moore
Paola NuñezEsme Carmona
Joel AllenBen

