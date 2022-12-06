The Real Adventures of Jonny Quest

Computer wiz Jonny Quest and his friends battle international criminals using the resources of the Quest Foundation. Their chief weapon, and the target of many of their enemies, is the permanent, variable, sometimes unpredictable computer-generated VR domain, Questworld, which is entered using VR headsets. Inside Questworld, they must solve puzzles, locate hidden objects, battle evildoers and escape very-real danger if they are to succeed
|J.D. Roth
|John de Lancie
|Quinton Flynn
|Robert Patrick
|George Segal
|Michael Benyaer
