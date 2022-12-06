Not Available

The Real Adventures of Jonny Quest

  • Action
  • Animation

Studio

Hanna-Barbera Productions

Computer wiz Jonny Quest and his friends battle international criminals using the resources of the Quest Foundation. Their chief weapon, and the target of many of their enemies, is the permanent, variable, sometimes unpredictable computer-generated VR domain, Questworld, which is entered using VR headsets. Inside Questworld, they must solve puzzles, locate hidden objects, battle evildoers and escape very-real danger if they are to succeed

Cast

J.D. Roth
John de Lancie
Quinton Flynn
Robert Patrick
George Segal
Michael Benyaer

