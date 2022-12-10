Not Available

In this hilarious, melodic and inspirational new series, there's never a dull moment in the world of larger-than-life Pastor Richard Hartley. When he isn't preaching and inspiring his congregation at his Long Island, NY church, he's dealing with his rambunctious and loving family... all while utilizing his musical skills to make the church's choir top notch. Having spent years travelling the globe working with incredible choirs and A-list musicians, Richard is now focused on his hometown choir and, with the help of his wife Stacey, trying to get his millennial children, Judea and Jordan, out of the house so that they can build their own dreams.