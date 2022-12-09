Not Available

The Rook

    Lionsgate

    After waking in a park with total amnesia — and surrounded by dead bodies, all wearing latex gloves — a young woman must fight to uncover her past, and resume her position at the head of Britain’s most secret (supernatural) service before the traitors who stole her memory can finish what they started. Based on the novel by Daniel O’Malley.

    Cast

    		Emma GreenwellMyfanwy Thomas
    		Joely RichardsonLinda Farrier
    		Olivia MunnMonica Reed
    		Adrian LesterConrad Grantchester
    		Jon FletcherAlex Gestalt / Teddy Gestalt
    		Catherine SteadmanEliza Gestalt

