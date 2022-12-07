The Saturday/Friday Night Armistice

Not Available

Armando Iannucci, Peter Baynham, David Schneider carried on where they left off on the Day Today. There was no Chris Morris now, well at least not credited, but they took hold of the mantle well. At first glance it was an ordinary BBC2 sketch show. It didn't take long for the surrealism and absurdity of their earlier work on the Day Today to creep in. 'Spot the Old Woman' a regular skit wherby viewers were challenged to spot the old lady planted in the audeince of another show or piece of news footage, Newsnight, Kilroy, Question Time etc.. There was the puppet of Tony Blair that travelled the country. Then there was them digging up the Blue Peter time capsule and replacing the contents with porn, or draping the BBC headquarters with a 'Vote Conservative' banner. The schedules eventually forced the show to Friday night, and the Friday Night Amistice, with the Saturday night repeat being Last Friday Night's Amistice. There were a couple of specials, two Christmas and an Election 1997 show where they had a accopello choir singing the tunes of famous news shows over the years. Strange but never dull the show was last aired in 1999 for a New Year Special.