The Score is a Singaporean Chinese drama which was telecasted on Singapore's free-to-air channel, MediaCorp Channel 8. It made its debut on 4 October 2010 and ended on 5 November 2010. This drama serial consists of 25 episodes, and was screened on every weekday night at 9:00 pm. The encore is being made from 28 September 2011 to 1 November 2011 at every weekday at 5:30pm. Due to its violent scenes, this drama was not awarded any nominations in acting categories at the Star Awards 2011.