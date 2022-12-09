Not Available

The Society

  • Drama
  • Science Fiction

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

Netflix

The Society follows a group of teenagers who are mysteriously transported to a facsimile of their wealthy New England town, left without any trace of their parents. As they struggle to figure out what has happened to them and how to get home, they must establish order and form alliances if they want to survive. The series is a modern take on Lord of the Flies.

Cast

Kathryn NewtonAllie Pressman
Gideon AdlonBecca Gelb
Sean BerdySam Eliot
Natasha Liu BordizzoHelena
Jacques ColimonWill LeClair
Olivia DeJongeElle Tomkins

