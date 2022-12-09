The Society follows a group of teenagers who are mysteriously transported to a facsimile of their wealthy New England town, left without any trace of their parents. As they struggle to figure out what has happened to them and how to get home, they must establish order and form alliances if they want to survive. The series is a modern take on Lord of the Flies.
|Kathryn Newton
|Allie Pressman
|Gideon Adlon
|Becca Gelb
|Sean Berdy
|Sam Eliot
|Natasha Liu Bordizzo
|Helena
|Jacques Colimon
|Will LeClair
|Olivia DeJonge
|Elle Tomkins
